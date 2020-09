News

Yuma, Arizona - A three-year-old girl was swept up by the tail of a giant kite during a festival recently in Taiwan, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens.

The

ended happily when control of the kite was regained and it was slowly pulled back down to earth. The toddler suffered only minor injuries but appeared shaken by the buffeting winds as she hung entangled at the end of the kite’s long orange streamer