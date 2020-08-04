A funny thing happened...

News

Providence, Rhode Island - Business taxpayers in Rhode Island finally got their state tax refunds recently, including 176 of them who received extra special checks. Some were signed by Mickey Mouse and others bore Walt Disney’s moniker, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens.

An embarrassed Chief of Staff at the Rhode Island Department of Revenue, Jade Borgeson, was quick to offer an official apology, explaining that "The invalid signature lines were incorrectly sourced from the Division's test print files."