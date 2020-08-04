A ‘blessing’ in disguise

News

Freemont, Nebraska - It took 50 years or so and a global pandemic but long-lost sisters, 53-year-old Bev Boro and 73-year-old Doris Crippen, finally found each other. According to the Association of Mature American Citizens, they were separated when Boro was about six months old.

Both had been searching in vain for each other all these years and they were finally reunited when Crippen fell ill as a result of the COVID-19 virus. She survived her bout with the deadly disease and was being treated in the aftermath at a rehab facility in Fremont, NE where Boro is employed as a Medication Aide. Boro recognized her sister’s name while reviewing an updated patient list and, as Crippen put it, her disease turned out to be “a blessing.”