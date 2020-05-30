Vice President’s Call with Summer Camp Owners and Operators

News

Washington, DC - Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence met with members of the American Camp Association by phone and led a discussion with camp owners and operators across the country to discuss the approach to safely and responsibly reopening summer camps across the country amid COVID-19.

Vice President Pence and White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx discussed the best practices to help the over 20 million children who attend summer camp each year get back to camp. They discussed educational resources released by the American Camp Association and CDC guidance for youth and summer camps, which are meant to supplement any state and local regulations that summer camps must comply with.

Assistant Secretary of the Treasury Michael Faulkender provided an update on a recent clarification of the Paycheck Protection Program so that seasonal employers, like camps, can access the forgivable loans.

Since President Trump announced the guidelines for Opening Up America Again, we have seen businesses and economies begin to reopen across the country. The Vice President thanked the participants on the call for their commitment to enriching the lives of children across the country and to following guidelines to safely and responsibly open up their camps this summer.

Participants on the call: