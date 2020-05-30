President Donald J. Trump Announces Judicial Nominees

News

Washington, DC - Thursday, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate:

Fred Joseph Federici III, of New Mexico, to serve as Judge on the United States District Court for the District of New Mexico.

Fred Federici currently serves as the First Assistant United States Attorney in the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico. Mr. Federici has served as a Federal Prosecutor for 25 years, including as Chief of the Office’s Criminal Division and in other supervisor positions. Before joining the United States Attorney’s Office, Mr. Federici was in private practice at Venable, LLP, in Washington, D.C. Mr. Federici earned his B.A. from The College of William & Mary in Virginia and his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law.

Brenda M. Saiz, of New Mexico, to serve as Judge on the United States District Court for the District of New Mexico.

Brenda Saiz is a Director at Rodey, Dickason, Sloan, Akin, & Robb, P.A., in Albuquerque, New Mexico where her practice focuses on trial practice and complex civil litigation, and where she serves as Leader of the Products and General Liability Practice Group. Ms. Saiz also serves as an adjunct professor at the University of New Mexico School of Law, where she teaches Civil Procedure Drafting. Ms. Saiz earned her B.A. and her J.D. from the University of New Mexico. While in law school, she served as an Editor of the New Mexico Law Review.