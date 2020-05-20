News

Washington, DC - Seven Nominations and One Withdrawal Sent to the Senate:

Louis W. Bremer, of Connecticut, to be an Assistant Secretary of Defense, vice Owen West.

Edward A. Burrier, of the District of Columbia, to be Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the United States International Development Finance Corporation. (New Position)

Michael W. Hail, of Kentucky, to be a Member of the Board of Trustees of the Harry S Truman Scholarship Foundation for a term expiring December 10, 2023. (Reappointment)

Melanie Harris Higgins, of Georgia, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Burundi.

Jeanne Marie Maloney, of Virginia, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Jonathan Pratt, of California, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Djibouti.

James Broward Story, of South Carolina, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.



WITHDRAWAL SENT TO THE SENATE:

Kenneth Charles Canterbury, Jr., of South Carolina, to be Director, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, vice Byron Todd Jones, resigned, which was sent to the Senate on February 12, 2020.