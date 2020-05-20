The Republic of Cameroon National Day

News

Washington, DC - Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State: "On behalf of the United States, I congratulate the people of the Republic of Cameroon as you celebrate your 48th National Unity Day.

"The United States looks forward to continuing to work with Cameroon to promote peace, human rights, and good governance. We remain engaged to improve global health through achieving HIV/AIDS epidemic control, and by fighting malaria and the global COVID-19 pandemic. We also seek to promote increased trade and investment between our two countries, and to empower the talented young people of Cameroon through programs like the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders.

"I offer best wishes to all Cameroonians on the anniversary of your national day."