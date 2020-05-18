FBI Releases Second Reward Poster in Navajo Language

News

Red Rock, New Mexico - The FBI has released a poster in the Navajo language offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the death of James Naswood.

On November 8, 2019, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Naswood was found deceased in the front passenger seat of a red Pontiac Grand Am on New Mexico Highway 602 between mile markers 19 and 20 in Red Rock, New Mexico, on the Navajo Nation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300 or online at tips.fbi.gov.

The poster in Navajo and English can be found at: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/seeking-info/james-naswood

The poster is the second the FBI has issued in Navajo.

In March, the FBI released a poster in Navajo advertising a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the responsible individual(s) in the 2014 homicide of Wilson Chiquito, of Counselor, New Mexico.

That poster in both languages can be found at: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/seeking-info/wilson-joe-chiquito

The FBI is working with the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety on these cases.