Albuquerque Man pleads guilty to posting Facebook messages threatening to kill Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico...

News

Albuquerque, New Mexico - Daniel Logan Mock, 34, of Albuquerque, New Mexico pleaded guilty in federal court in Albuquerque on May 13 to two counts of transmission of threatening communications in interstate commerce.

In Mock’s plea agreement, he admitted committing these offenses in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on March 2 and March 13. He posted messages on Facebook threatening to kill Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico, law enforcement officers, and other government officials.

Mock is currently in custody awaiting sentencing. He faces a maximum statutory penalty of up to five years in prison for each offense.

The FBI investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jaymie L. Roybal is prosecuting the case.