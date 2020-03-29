Governor Ducey Requests Special Health Care Enrollment Period

News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Wednesday made a request to Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Alex Azar to open a special enrollment period on the Federal Insurance Marketplace. If granted, the action would allow individuals who have recently lost a job or had their income reduced due to COVID-19 to access health care on the federal marketplace.

“At this time when health insurance is of critical importance and so many people are experiencing a loss of employment, opening a special enrollment period will cut unnecessary red tape and lift a paperwork burden off individuals who are already facing challenges from a sudden and significant change in circumstances,” Governor Ducey said in the letter. “Such a move would provide an important option to families in Arizona and across the country who are struggling right now."



Governor Ducey took additional action to expand health care access for Arizonans, including issuing an Executive Order requiring health care insurance companies to expand telemedicine coverage for all services that would normally be covered for an in-person visit. This morning, the Governor also made a request to the federal government to expand nutritional assistance under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).