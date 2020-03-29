News

Yuma, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Wednesday announced that Arizona has received more than $5.3 million in grant funding from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to help Arizona communities provide meals for older adults.

The dollars will support both meal delivery programs and programs serving senior centers and are part of a relief package, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, signed by President Trump on March 18, 2020.

“These dollars will help Arizona keep our seniors safe and healthy at a critical time,” said Governor Ducey. “I’m grateful to members of both parties who supported this legislation and to the Department of Health and Human Services for making these resources available.”

In total, Arizona will receive $5,356,670 for senior meal programs, with two-thirds of that supporting home meal delivery.



This morning, the Governor also made a request to the federal government to expand nutritional assistance under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Governor Ducey yesterday issued an Executive Order delaying the enforcement of eviction action orders for renters impacted by COVID-19.

The Governor also announced yesterday the launch of the Arizona Together initiative to support Arizonans during the COVID-19 outbreak, connecting individuals and businesses to resources, raising money for community organizations and providing information on volunteer opportunities. A website, ArizonaTogether.org, serves as the centralized location for Arizonans to find help or provide support.