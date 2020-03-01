News

Four Nominations Sent to the Senate

Details
Written by White House White House
Published: 01 March 2020 01 March 2020

Washington, DC - Four Nominations Sent to the Senate:

NOMINATIONS SENT TO THE SENATE:

John Peter Cronan, of New York, to be United States District Judge for the Southern District of New York, vice William H. Pauley III, retired.

Diana Furchtgott-Roth, of Maryland, to be an Assistant Secretary of Transportation.  (New Position)

Katherine Camille Henderson, of Tennessee, to be Chief of Protocol, and to have the rank of Ambassador during her tenure of service, vice Sean P. Lawler, resigned.

William E. Todd, of Virginia, a Career Member of the Senior Executive Service, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.