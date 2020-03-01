News

Washington, DC - Four Nominations Sent to the Senate:

NOMINATIONS SENT TO THE SENATE:

John Peter Cronan, of New York, to be United States District Judge for the Southern District of New York, vice William H. Pauley III, retired.

Diana Furchtgott-Roth, of Maryland, to be an Assistant Secretary of Transportation. (New Position)

Katherine Camille Henderson, of Tennessee, to be Chief of Protocol, and to have the rank of Ambassador during her tenure of service, vice Sean P. Lawler, resigned.

William E. Todd, of Virginia, a Career Member of the Senior Executive Service, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.