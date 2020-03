News

Washington, DC - Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced the addition of the following individuals to the President’s Coronavirus Task Force:

Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury

Dr. Jerome Adams, Surgeon General of the United States

Larry Kudlow, Director of the National Economic Council

Earlier today, the Vice President announced the addition of White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx to the task force.