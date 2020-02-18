Presidential Message on Susan B. Anthony Day, 2020

News

Washington, DC - Today, we celebrate the 200th birthday of Susan B. Anthony, a fearless patriot who fought tirelessly so that all Americans could enjoy the many blessings of liberty, regardless of their sex or race.

Susan B. Anthony passionately pursued the right of women to vote and participate in the democratic process. The groundwork she laid paved the way for the ratification of the 19th Amendment—frequently referred to as the Anthony Amendment—in 1920. Today, as we celebrate her 200th birthday, we also celebrate a century since the adoption of this historic amendment and the remarkable contributions of women to the strength and success of the United States. Our country has never been stronger, and, from coast to coast, women who share the same conviction as Susan B. Anthony are helping take our Nation to new heights.

In celebrating Susan B. Anthony, we also pause to recognize her courageous work as an advocate for the sanctity of all human life. Susan B. Anthony understood that every American has boundless potential, and that we must work to protect the rights of all people, especially the most vulnerable among us. She will be forever remembered for her fearless work against the scourge of slavery and for her advocacy in favor of civil liberties. Today, we continue to draw inspiration from her as we work toward a culture that fiercely safeguards the rights of all Americans, while also fostering mutual respect and understanding throughout our society.

Our country’s history is replete with countless brave pioneers and visionaries like Susan B. Anthony who have been instrumental in ensuring the unparalleled prosperity, safety, and success of our Nation. Today, on the 200th birthday of one of America’s most treasured icons and revered leaders, we applaud the achievements of women, both past and present, who have helped advance opportunities for all Americans.