Governor Ducey Applauds Lesko Bill To Prevent Travel Delays

News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Thursday applauded Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (CD-8) for introducing legislation to help avoid travel delays when new federal identification requirements kick in this fall.

Under current law, starting on October 1, 2020, Arizonans will not be able to use their driver’s licenses or state ID cards to pass through airport security unless they have visited a Motor Vehicle Division Office and upgraded to a new AZ Travel ID.



Yesterday, Arizona Congresswoman Debbie Lesko introduced legislation, the Trusted Traveler REAL ID Relief Act, to require the Transportation Security Administration to develop a contingency plan to address travelers who attempt to travel without REAL ID compliant identification. The bill, H.B. 5827, also allows airline travelers in the U.S. who are enrolled in TSA PreCheck to fly without REAL ID compliant identification for 18 months after the upcoming deadline.



“In Arizona, we have all hands on deck to ensure no Arizonan is kept from flying because of these new federal requirements,” said Governor Ducey. “This legislation is a helpful step in the right direction, and I applaud Congresswoman Lesko for leading this effort in Congress. The best way to ensure you have the right identification to fly is get your Travel ID as soon as possible. I encourage all Arizonans to visit AZTravelID.com, schedule an appointment, and get your Travel ID today.”



“With the federal deadline looming, I am very worried that on October 1, 2020, thousands of people will show up at the airport and will not be able to fly domestic flights,” said Congresswoman Lesko. "My bipartisan bill helps ensure a seamless transition when the REAL ID requirements take effect. I thank Governor Ducey and all the Arizona leaders for supporting this bill and working with us to protect Arizona travelers.”

Governor Ducey, Mayor Gallego, travel officials, community leaders and more have worked to raise awareness of the new federal identification requirements to board airplanes. In August 2019, Arizona launched the “Don’t Get Grounded” campaign to encourage Arizonans to visit AZTravelID.com, go to the MVD and get the Travel ID. This month the Arizona Department of Tourism launched an AZ Travel ID Partner Toolkit. The toolkit provides flyers, handouts, and information for any Arizona business, government, or nonprofit to help spread the word about the new federal requirements. The toolkit is available at AZTravelID.com.

Additionally, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is increasing staffing at MVDs around the state to ensure timely customer service. ADOT also increased its presence at airports, on campuses and at public events to remind travelers of the upcoming changes, including the deployment of its “mobile command center” to book appointments and provide information to residents.



Background

The Travel ID is the result of a federal law that created new identification standards for domestic travel and for entry into restricted federal facilities. Arizonans will still be able to use federal ID such as passports and military ID’s to board aircraft after October 1, 2020.



For more information, visit AZTravelID.com.