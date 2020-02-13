President Donald J. Trump to Nominate and Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts

News

Washington, DC - Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Mark Wesley Menezes of Virginia, to be the Deputy Secretary of Energy.

Mr. Menezes is currently Under Secretary at the Department of Energy and is the principal advisor on energy policy and emerging energy technologies. Prior to confirmation, Mr. Menezes was an executive with Berkshire Hathaway Energy in its Washington, D.C. office. He was also a Partner at Hunton & Williams, LLP for 10 years. Prior to Hunton, he served as Chief Counsel, Energy and Environment for the United States House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce, where he was chief negotiator in the enactment of the Energy Policy Act of 2005. Before his time on Capitol Hill, Mr. Menezes served as Vice President and Associate General Counsel for American Electric Power. Mr. Menezes hails from Luling, Louisiana, and is a graduate of Louisiana State University, where he earned his undergraduate and J.D. degrees.

Katherine Camille Henderson of Tennessee, for the Rank of Ambassador during her tenure of service as Chief of Protocol, Department of State.

Ms. Henderson was appointed as the Chief of Protocol of the United States in August 2019. She previously served as the Deputy Chief of Protocol. Before joining the Department of State, Ms. Henderson was a Special Assistant to President Donald J. Trump at the White House. She also served as former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s Finance Director during his 2016 presidential campaign and previously served as First Lady Mary Pat Christie of New Jersey’s Chief of Staff and Director of Protocol. Following Hurricane Sandy in 2012, Ms. Henderson worked as Executive Director of the Hurricane Sandy New Jersey Relief Fund, raising millions of dollars for those relief efforts. Earlier in her career, Ms. Henderson worked for President George W. Bush in the Office of Presidential Personnel, on the George W. Bush re-election campaign, and at the Republican National Committee. She has a B.A. from American University.

William Jordan Gillis of Georgia, to be an Assistant Secretary of Defense (Sustainment).

Mr. Gillis currently serves as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Army Installations, Energy, and Environment. Mr. Gillis previously worked in various consulting roles at Scott Madden, Inc., culminating in his position as a Director in their Energy Practice. Mr. Gillis was also previously a member of the management team at McMaster-Carr Supply Company. Mr. Gillis served in the United States Army on active duty with the Third Infantry Division, earning the rank of Captain. He was later recalled to active duty to serve as the liaison between Coalition Forces and local Iraqi leaders, where he earned the rank of Major. Mr. Gillis is a recipient of the Bronze Star Medal, the Purple Heart, the Combat Action Badge, and the Parachutist Badge. Mr. Gillis holds an undergraduate degree from Duke University and an M.B.A. from the Goizueta Business School at Emory University.

Kathryn Wheelbarger of California, to be the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security.

Ms. Wheelbarger currently serves as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs. Ms. Wheelbarger previously served as the Policy Director for the Senate Armed Services Committee, Deputy Staff Director and Senior Counsel for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and Deputy Chief of Staff for the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. Ms. Wheelbarger also served as Counsel to the Vice President in the Office of the Vice President of the United States. She was also formerly the Counselor to the Secretary at the Department of Homeland Security. Prior to her present role, she was Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer at CSRA, Inc.

Douglas Benevento of Colorado, to be the Deputy Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Mr. Benevento currently serves as Associate Deputy Administrator of the EPA. Before this role, Mr. Benevento served at the EPA as Senior Counselor for Regional Management and State Affairs, and as Region 8 Administrator. Prior to joining the EPA, Mr. Benevento worked on energy and environmental issues at Xcel Energy and practiced law at Greenberg Traurig, LLP. Mr. Benevento also served as Executive Director for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, where he managed the State’s environmental and public health programs. He was also previously the Department’s Director of Environmental Programs, where he managed the State’s air, water, waste, and consumer protection programs.

Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individual to a key position in his Administration:

Jessica Elizabeth Hart of Texas, to be the Director of the Office for Victims of Crime.

Ms. Hart currently serves as the Intergovernmental and Public Liaison for the Department of Justice, where she manages relationships with State Governors, State attorneys general, elected officials, law enforcement, and key stakeholders. She also helps direct responses to congressional inquiries and prepare witnesses for testimony and briefings before the United States Congress. Prior to joining the Department of Justice, Ms. Hart worked in the United States Senate and in private practice with Bracewell & Giuliani, LLP, where her practice focused on commercial litigation and government and internal investigations. Ms. Hart received her law degree from Baylor University and her B.B.A. from the University of Texas.