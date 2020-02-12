News

Washington, DC - Fifteen Nominations and Two Withdrawals Sent to the Senate:

NOMINATIONS SENT TO THE SENATE:

Catherine Bird, of Texas, to be General Counsel of the Federal Labor Relations Authority for a term of five years, vice Julia Akins Clark, term expired.

Lorenzo Candelaria, of New York, to be a Member of the National Council on the Humanities for a term expiring January 26, 2024, vice Shelly Colleen Lowe, term expired.

Kenneth Charles Canterbury, Jr., of South Carolina, to be Director, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, vice Byron Todd Jones, resigned.

James P. Danly, of Tennessee, to be a Member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for the remainder of the term expiring June 30, 2023, vice Kevin J. McIntyre.

William G. Dauster, of Maryland, to be a Member of the Board of Trustees of the Federal Supplementary Medical Insurance Trust Fund for a term of four years, vice Robert D. Reischauer, term expired.

William G. Dauster, of Maryland, to be a Member of the Board of Trustees of the Federal Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund and the Federal Disability Insurance Trust Fund for a term of four years, vice Robert D. Reischauer, term expired.

William G. Dauster, of Maryland, to be a Member of the Board of Trustees of the Federal Hospital Insurance Trust Fund for a term of four years, vice Robert D. Reischauer, term expired.

David W. Dugan, of Illinois, to be United States District Judge for the Southern District of Illinois, vice David R. Herndon, retired.

Tony Hammond, of Missouri, to be a Member of the Board of Trustees of the Harry S Truman Scholarship Foundation for a term expiring December 10, 2025, vice Javaid Anwar, term expired.

Iain D. Johnston, of Illinois, to be United States District Judge for the Northern District of Illinois, vice Frederick J. Kapala, retired.

Craig Edward Leen, of the District of Columbia, to be Inspector General, Office of Personnel Management, vice Patrick E. McFarland, resigned.

Tyreece L. Miller, of Tennessee, to be United States Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee for the term of four years, vice Jeffrey Thomas Holt, term expired.

Franklin Ulyses Valderrama, of Illinois, to be United States District Judge for the Northern District of Illinois, vice Ruben Castillo, retired.

Christy Criswell Wiegand, of Pennsylvania, to be United States District Judge for the Western District of Pennsylvania, vice Peter J. Phipps, elevated.

Richard E. Zuckerman, of Michigan, to be an Assistant Attorney General, vice Kathryn Keneally, resigned.

WITHDRAWALS SENT TO THE SENATE:

Jessie K. Liu, of Virginia, to be Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Crimes, vice Sigal Mandelker, resigned, which was sent to the Senate on January 6, 2020.

J. David Patterson, of Tennessee, to be a Deputy Under Secretary of Defense, vice Laura Junor, resigned, which was sent to the Senate on January 9, 2020.