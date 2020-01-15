President Donald J. Trump Announces Judicial Nominee

News

Washington, DC - Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate:

Drew B. Tipton of Texas, to serve as Judge on the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Drew Tipton is a partner at Baker Hostetler, LLP in Houston, Texas, where his practice focuses on complex labor and employment and trade secret litigation. Before joining Baker Hostetler in 1999, Mr. Tipton was in private practice with Marek, Griffin, & Knaupp, LLP and Littler Mendelson, PC. Mr. Tipton also served 5 years in the United States Marine Corps Reserve. Upon graduation from law school, Mr. Tipton served as a law clerk to Judge John D. Rainey of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas. Mr. Tipton earned his B.A. from Texas A&M University and his J.D. from South Texas College of Law Houston.