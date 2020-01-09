President Donald J. Trump Is Committed to Modernizing Environmental Policies and Paving the Way for Vital Infrastructure Improvements

News

Washington, DC - "The administration is committed to ensuring that we are good stewards of our environment, while supporting American prosperity." ~ President Donald J. Trump

MODERNIZING ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEWS: President Donald J. Trump is modernizing environmental regulations to deliver infrastructure projects that will improve our communities.

The Administration is proposing a rule to modernize and accelerate environmental reviews under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) so that infrastructure can be built in a timely, efficient, and affordable manner. Modernizing environmental regulations will help bring new infrastructure projects to our communities that benefit American workers, farmers, and families.

The proposed rule would establish time limits of 2 years for completion of environmental impact statements and 1 year for completion of environmental assessments.

The proposal specifies page limits, promotes information sharing through modern technology, and better defines environmental effects and other key terms.

The proposed rule would reduce unnecessary burdens and delays for environmental reviews.

Agencies would be allowed to establish procedures for adopting another agency’s determinations to increase efficiency.

The proposed rule would improve collaboration with State, local, and tribal governments.

IMPROVING AMERICAN INFRASTRUCTURE: Outdated environmental regulations have tied up vital infrastructure improvements across the country for too long.

It is important for our national economic prosperity and for the wellbeing of all our communities that these regulations be reformed.

Regulations guiding NEPA processes have not been comprehensively updated in over 40 years.

Since 1978, the Council on Environmental Quality has made only one limited substantive amendment to the regulations, in 1986.

The time taken to complete an environmental impact statement is now almost 5 years on average, and for highways has averaged over 7 years.

Securing approval for roads, bridges, airports, railways, and waterways has been significantly hindered under the existing regulations.

ADVANCING A SMART REGULATORY AGENDA: The President is delivering on his promise to transform our government and reform regulations to work for the American people.