President Donald J. Trump Is Committed to Modernizing Environmental Policies and Paving the Way for Vital Infrastructure Improvements

Washington, DC - "The administration is committed to ensuring that we are good stewards of our environment, while supporting American prosperity." ~ President Donald J. Trump
MODERNIZING ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEWS: President Donald J. Trump is modernizing environmental regulations to deliver infrastructure projects that will improve our communities.
- The Administration is proposing a rule to modernize and accelerate environmental reviews under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) so that infrastructure can be built in a timely, efficient, and affordable manner.
- Modernizing environmental regulations will help bring new infrastructure projects to our communities that benefit American workers, farmers, and families.
- The proposed rule would establish time limits of 2 years for completion of environmental impact statements and 1 year for completion of environmental assessments.
- The proposal specifies page limits, promotes information sharing through modern technology, and better defines environmental effects and other key terms.
- The proposed rule would reduce unnecessary burdens and delays for environmental reviews.
- Agencies would be allowed to establish procedures for adopting another agency’s determinations to increase efficiency.
- The proposed rule would improve collaboration with State, local, and tribal governments.
IMPROVING AMERICAN INFRASTRUCTURE: Outdated environmental regulations have tied up vital infrastructure improvements across the country for too long.
- It is important for our national economic prosperity and for the wellbeing of all our communities that these regulations be reformed.
- Regulations guiding NEPA processes have not been comprehensively updated in over 40 years.
- Since 1978, the Council on Environmental Quality has made only one limited substantive amendment to the regulations, in 1986.
- The time taken to complete an environmental impact statement is now almost 5 years on average, and for highways has averaged over 7 years.
- Securing approval for roads, bridges, airports, railways, and waterways has been significantly hindered under the existing regulations.
ADVANCING A SMART REGULATORY AGENDA: The President is delivering on his promise to transform our government and reform regulations to work for the American people.
- The President has far exceeded his promise to cut two existing regulations for every new one.
- The Trump Administration has taken nearly eight deregulatory actions for every new significant regulatory action.
- The President’s historic regulatory reform is projected to deliver a $3,100 income increase for American households in the coming years.
- President Trump’s Governors’ Initiative on Regulatory Innovation is working to cut outdated regulations, advance occupational licensing reform, and align Federal and State regulation.
- The President signed an executive order to establish a One Federal Decision policy to create more efficient and effective environmental decisions for infrastructure projects.
- The President is rolling back the previous administration’s overreaching regulations, including providing relief to farmers by repealing the Obama-era Waters of the United States Rule.