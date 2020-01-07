President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate the Following Individual to a Key Administration Post

Washington, DC - Monday, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individual to a key position in his Administration:

J. David Patterson of Tennessee, to be the Principal Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel & Readiness.

Mr. Patterson currently is Senior Vice President of Strategic Business Opportunities at SMA, Inc., and previously served as an executive with Boeing and the National Defense Business Institute at the University of Tennessee. Mr. Patterson’s government experience includes serving as Principal Deputy Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller). Additionally, he was Special Assistant to the Deputy Secretary of Defense. Mr. Patterson served in the Air Force as a pilot from 1970 to 1993, where he flew as a forward air controller in Vietnam and retired with the rank of colonel. Mr. Patterson is a graduate of Bethel College, Chapman University and the NATO Defense College.