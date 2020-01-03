Four Nominations Sent to the Senate

News

Washington, DC - White House sends Four Nominations to the Senate:

NOMINATIONS SENT TO THE SENATE:

Andrew Lynn Brasher, of Alabama, to be United States Circuit Judge for the Eleventh Circuit, vice Edward E. Carnes, retiring.

Joshua M. Kindred, of Alaska, to be United States District Judge for the District of Alaska, vice Ralph R. Beistline, retired.

Matthew Thomas Schelp, of Missouri, to be United States District Judge for the Eastern District of Missouri, vice Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr., retiring.

Stephen A. Vaden, of Tennessee, to be a Judge of the United States Court of International Trade, vice Delissa A. Ridgway, retired.