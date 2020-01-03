Presidential Message on National Mentoring Month

News

Washington, DC - Throughout National Mentoring Month, we recognize the selfless individuals who devote their time, energy, and expertise to ensure that future generations of Americans are better prepared to lead their communities, drive our economy, and safeguard our cherished freedoms.

Each day, countless Americans impart valuable wisdom to our Nation’s young people. This guidance helps these future leaders transition into adulthood with the confidence and skillsets needed to pursue their American Dream. From teachers and coaches to business owners and faith and civic leaders, these mentors come from all walks of life and are united in their shared goal of improving the lives of America’s youth.

To achieve their full potential, our youth need the encouragement and support of mentors in their communities. During National Mentoring Month, we are reminded of our responsibility to help foster environments where children and young adults can best develop their skills and embark on life’s journey with confidence and purpose.

This month, I encourage all Americans to seek opportunities to enrich the lives of others and be a positive influence in the lives of young Americans. Through our joint efforts, we can empower the next generation to succeed and to strengthen our great Nation.