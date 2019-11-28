News

Yuma, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey released the following message in recognition of Thanksgiving:

“As Arizonans gather to give thanks and enjoy time spent with loved ones, we take a moment to reflect on the countless blessings God has given us.

“We’re thankful to live in a state with endless beauty — from the Grand Canyon to the Sonoran Desert.

“We’re thankful to be citizens of the greatest nation on earth — one that values liberty, opportunity and freedom.

“We’re thankful for the men and women serving on the front lines today so we can enjoy the holidays in peace, tranquility and safety. And we thank their families, whose sacrifices for the security of our nation do not go unappreciated.

“We’re thankful for the law enforcement, first responders, correctional officers, health care professionals, volunteers, public safety personnel and more who work around the clock—even on Thanksgiving—to keep our communities safe and provide aid when needed.

“And today and every day, I am thankful for my family, my faith and the opportunity to serve the people of Arizona.

“Happy Thanksgiving, Arizona! And God Bless!”