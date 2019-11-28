University of Arizona Colleges Of Medicine To Provide Free Tuition For Primary Care Medical Students

News

Tucson, Arizona - With a portion of $8 million in funding from Arizona’s Fiscal Year 2020 budget, the University of Arizona Colleges of Medicine in Tucson and Phoenix will provide free tuition to students who agree to practice primary care in federally designated medically underserved communities in Arizona for at least two years post-residency. Nearly 100 students – approximately 10 percent of the student body - could receive free tuition at University of Arizona’s two medical schools.

Research shows the U.S. will face a shortage of nearly 122,000 physicians by 2032 — and Arizona is working to address the issue. The new scholarship program will help address the primary care physician shortage, especially in rural and underserved communities.

“Ensuring every Arizona resident, whether in rural communities or urban cities, has access to quality health care is a top priority for Arizona,” said Governor Ducey. “The University of Arizona Primary Care Physician Scholarship is another example of the innovative steps the state is taking to address this critical workforce shortage facing Arizona and the entire nation. My thanks to the University of Arizona as well as health care leaders and medical professionals across the state who continuously demonstrate their commitment to Arizona’s health care industry.”

“Students who graduate from the University of Arizona want to tackle important issues and meet big challenges in society,” said UArizona President Robert C. Robbins, MD. “The physician shortage is a major issue facing the state and nation, and I am excited that the University of Arizona will provide scholarships for qualified medical students and get more primary care physicians into underserved areas across the state.”

To be eligible, applicants must be an Arizona resident and current full-time medical student enrolled in either the UArizona College of Medicine – Phoenix or UArizona College of Medicine – Tucson and meet other requirements. In exchange for receiving a scholarship, the students will be obligated to practice clinically for at least two years in a federally designated underserved community or health professional shortage area in Arizona. The commitment must be completed within 10 years of graduation from medical school.

