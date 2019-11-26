President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate and Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts

News

Washington, DC - Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individual to a key position in his Administration:

Charles Williams of Missouri, to be an Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Installations, Energy, and the Environment).

Mr. Charles Williams served in the United States Navy for more than 32 years active and reserve before retiring as a Rear Admiral in 2005. Mr. Williams’ career in real estate consists of four decades of experience across property management, investment, development, and brokerage. A native of Missouri, he received a Bachelor of Science degree from Southeast Missouri State University before receiving an MBA from St. Louis University, where he later taught as an adjunct professor. Mr. Williams has professional RPS and CCIM designations and was a Vice President and Partner with Colliers Turley Martin, a commercial real estate brokerage later acquired by Cushman Wakefield. Mr. Williams currently serves as President of Commercial Realty based in St. Louis.

Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individual to a key position in his Administration:

David R. Osborne of Pennsylvania, to be a Member to the Federal Service Impasses Panel for a term of five years.