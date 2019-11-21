President Donald J. Trump Announces Judicial Nominee

News

Washington, DC - Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate:

David C. Joseph of Louisiana, to serve as Judge on the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.

David Joseph is the United States Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana, where he serves as the chief Federal law enforcement officer for the District. Before becoming United States Attorney in 2018, Mr. Joseph served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Western District of Louisiana, where he prosecuted a wide variety of offenses, with a focus on fraud, public corruption, white-collar crime, and crimes committed on the district’s military installations. Mr. Joseph also served as a prosecutor in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps and as an attorney in the Professional Liability & Financial Crimes Section of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and he practiced civil litigation in the private sector. Upon graduation from law school, Mr. Joseph served as a law clerk for Judge Jeffrey P. Victory of the Louisiana Supreme Court and Judge John V. Parker of the United States District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana. He earned his B.B.A. from the University of Oklahoma and his J.D. from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at Louisiana State University, where he was a member of the Louisiana Law Review.