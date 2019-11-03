President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate and Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts

News

Washington, DC - Friday, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individual to a key position in his Administration:

Stephen Hahn of Texas, to be the Commissioner of Food and Drugs at the Department of Health and Human Services.

Dr. Stephen Hahn has been Chief Medical Executive at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (MDACC), Houston, TX, since May 2018 and Gilbert H. Fletcher Memorial Distinguished Chair and Professor of Radiation Oncology at MDACC since January 2015. MDACC is a research-driven patient care organization that has approximately 21,000 employees with an annual revenue of $5 billion and the largest number of clinical trials in the United States. As a radiation oncologist, Dr. Hahn specializes in treating lung cancer and sarcoma. He has authored 220 peer-reviewed original research articles. From 1996-2014, Dr. Hahn was at the University of Pennsylvania, where he was Henry K. Pancoast Professor and Chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology from 2005-2014. Dr. Hahn was a senior investigator at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) from 1989-1996. Dr. Hahn received his medical degree from Temple University, Philadelphia, PA, in 1984 and his B.A. in Biology from Rice University, Houston, TX, in 1980. He completed his residency in radiation oncology at NCI, his fellowship in medical oncology at NCI, and his residency in internal medicine at the University of California, San Francisco Hospitals. He is board-certified in both medical oncology and radiation oncology.

—

Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Catherine Ann Stevens of Alaska, to be a Member of the Dwight Eisenhower Memorial Commission.

Stuart Chikami of Nevada, to be a Member of the Commission for the Conservation and Management of Highly Migratory Fish Stocks in the Western and Central Pacific Ocean.

Lee Greenwood of Tennessee, to be a Member of the Board of Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

The following individuals to be Members of the Board of Visitors to the United States Coast Guard Academy: