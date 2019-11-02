News

Washington, DC - The application for the 2020-2021 White House Fellowship is now open.

Today, Robert M. Duncan, Chairman of the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships, announced the opening of the application season for the 2020-2021 White House Fellowship year: “This uniquely non-partisan program has a distinguished legacy that reaches back more than half a century, and we hope that Americans with a passion for leadership and public service will take a look at the website, examine the criteria, and consider applying – or urge others to consider applying.”

Founded in 1964, the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships is the Nation’s premiere program for leadership and public service. The White House Fellowship offers exceptional Americans first-hand experience working at the highest levels of the Federal Government on a strictly non-partisan basis. Selected individuals spend a year in Washington, D.C., working as a full-time, paid government employees aiding Cabinet Secretaries, senior White House staff, and other top-ranking government officials.

The program has fostered a remarkable legacy of leadership. Of the more than 800 alumni in the last half-century, scores have gone on to top positions in the military, in business, in education, in the media, and in philanthropy. Alumni currently serving in the Administration include Secretary of Transportation, Elaine L. Chao and Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom, Samuel D. Brownback. The 2020-2021 White House Fellowship program year will begin in August 2020 and conclude in August 2021. All applicants must be a United States Citizen and have completed their undergraduate education. Federal Government employees are not eligible, with the exception of active duty military personnel.

Selection criteria include:

A record of remarkable early-career professional achievement.

Evidence of leadership skills and the potential for further growth.

A demonstrated commitment to public service.

The skills to succeed at the highest levels of the Federal Government and the ability work effectively as part of a team.

Interested individuals may apply at: https://fellows.whitehouse.gov/. The application is available beginning November 1, 2019, and will remain open until January 8, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. EST. Any applications received after the deadline will not be accepted.

For more information, including details about the Fellowships, its history, and the selection process, please visit: https://www.whitehouse.gov/get-involved/fellows/. Any questions regarding the White House Fellows program can be directed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..