Governor Ducey's Statement On Confirmation Of Barbara Barrett As Secretary Of The Air Force

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Wednesday released the following statement on the U.S. Senate confirmation of Barbara Barrett as Secretary of the Air Force:

“Arizona congratulates Barbara Barrett on her confirmation as the 25th Secretary of the U.S. Air Force. A pilot, trained astronaut, successful businesswoman, former Ambassador, philanthropist, dedicated public servant and true patriot — Barbara has broken glass ceilings and pioneered new paths for women in areas as diverse as aviation, business, politics, public service and more. She brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and expertise and is immensely qualified to serve in this capacity. With Barbara’s capable leadership, our nation’s air force will be in good hands, and Arizona couldn’t be prouder.”