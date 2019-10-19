News

Washington, DC - Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) Acting Director Laura L. Rogers today announced awards of more than $16.5 million to support public safety efforts in the Northern District of Texas. Funds will help law enforcement agencies, local cities and counties, campus safety, and victim service providers and domestic violence shelters fight gun, gang, drug and domestic and sexual violence and bring criminals to justice.

“The Department of Justice is providing well-deserved funding to local law enforcement in North Texas to help further advance the critical efforts of fighting violent crime and serving victims of crime and abuse,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “I’m grateful to U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox for her leadership there and, especially, for her steadfast work with the Department in the prevention of domestic-violence homicides.”

Acting Director Rogers made the announcement at Family Place Inc., a domestic violence shelter in Dallas. Acting Director Rogers also recognized U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Erin Nealy Cox, for her work as the Vice Chair of the Advisory Committee to the Attorney General and Chair of the Workgroup on prosecuting gun crimes to stop and reduce domestic violence. Corresponding with National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Acting Director Rogers and U.S. Attorney Nealy Cox discussed the Department’s work in bolstering law enforcement, providing victim services, and keeping firearms out of the hands of abusers.

“The Department of Justice is proud to make this critical funding available to the Northern District of Texas, making public safety resources available to help law enforcement officers reduce crime and protect the citizens of Texas,” said Acting Director Rogers. “We are also grateful for the hard work and exceptional leadership of U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox, who represents the Justice Department’s most vital link between Washington and the communities of her district and represents the Attorney General’s priority of ending violent crime—especially violent domestic and sexual violence. We congratulate the award recipients and look forward to seeing the good work that the awards will produce.”

“We’re grateful to all our grantees for their work protecting and empowering victims of domestic abuse,” said U.S. Attorney Nealy Cox. “The Justice Department is proud to stand alongside them in the fight to end domestic violence.”

The awards were made by the three grant-making components of the Department of Justice—OVW, the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services and the Office of Justice Programs.

A full list of COPS awards is available online at https://cops.usdoj.gov/grants.