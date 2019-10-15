News

Yuma, Arizona - World Math Day! World Math Day is an annual global holiday where students are encouraged to solve mental math problems and find uses of math in their everyday lives while using online games and platforms to enhance their skills in the subject.

As the number one education platform that students utilize for homework assistance, the folks at Brainly have firsthand insight into the average American child's relationship with math.

So is it accurate to assume that math is universally disliked? Well, according to a survey conducted by Brainly, this assumption isn't true:



**The Top 5 States Where Americans Like Math:

1. South Carolina (75%)

2. Washington (75%)

3. New York (69%)

4. Kentucky (67%)

5. California (66%)



**The Top 5 States Where Americans Don't Like Math:

1. Tennessee (59%)

2. New Jersey (57%)

3. Virginia (54%)

4. Arizona (53%)

5. Maryland (50%)

From doing a bit of our own mental math, we can see the percentage of students that like math far outweighs the percentage that don't.



Whenever Brainly enters a new market, 60% of their platform's activity level centers around math. However, after two years in that country, the math activity level drops to around 25% while the usage of the platform's other subject assistance begins to rise. We can deduce from this study that Brainly helps build student confidence in mathematics, so much so that the same students turn to Brainly to increase confidence in other subjects.

So how do we spread that same confidence and optimism to other students so that no one gets left behind? Brainly's studies shows that it starts at home:

88% of parents believe math is taught differently today than it was when they were in school

64% say they struggle while trying to help their child with their homework

Only 27% of adults say that math is used on a daily basis

In order to help instill a love for math, Brainly has some tips to help parents get their kids excited about the core subject: