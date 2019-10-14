News

Yuma, Arizona - On Saturday, October 26th, the Foothills Library will join libraries and bookstores around the galaxy for the 8th Annual Star Wars Reads Day! This exciting event celebrates the joy of reading and all things Star Wars.

Fans of all ages are invited to dress up in their best Jedi or Imperial attire and enjoy games, activities, and prizes from 10:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the Foothills Library. There is no charge to attend.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.