President Donald J. Trump’s Healthcare Agenda Puts Seniors and American Patients First

Washington, DC - "We will not rest until Americans have the healthcare system they need and deserve, a system that finally puts American patients first." ~ President Donald J. Trump
PUTTING AMERICAN PATIENTS FIRST: Since the beginning of his Administration, President Trump has put patients first so every American has the highest quality of healthcare in the world.
- Making healthcare more affordable by lowering out of control prescription drug prices and making new affordable healthcare options available.
- Putting patients in control of their healthcare by finally providing transparency and choice so every American can choose the care that fits their needs.
- Unleashing American innovation to provide new treatment options for patients living with disease.
PUTTING AMERICAN SENIORS FIRST: President Trump is taking action to protect and improve the Medicare system for America’s seniors.
- President Trump is signing a new Executive Order to improve seniors’ healthcare and improve the fiscal sustainability of Medicare. The order will advance policies that:
- Empower patients by giving them more plan choices, more access to telehealth and new therapies, and more time with providers.
- Streamline the approval of therapies, while reducing obstacles to improved patient care.
- Improve quality by implementing reforms that better link payments to value.
- Protect beneficiaries by eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse.
- Maximize freedom for Medicare patients and providers by reducing regulatory burdens and eliminating unnecessary barriers.
- President Trump is putting seniors first by strengthening the Medicare system and helping ensure the program’s availability for years to come.
- Medicare-for-All bills proposed by Democrats in Congress threaten to end the Medicare program as we know it and eliminate choice for America’s seniors.
- Seniors are overwhelmingly satisfied with their Medicare coverage and President Trump will stand up to protect it.
- This order will improve the ability of seniors to make choices about their insurance, helping them access the best healthcare providers and the latest innovative therapies.
PROTECTING VULNERABLE AMERICANS: President Trump is committed to protecting vulnerable American patients and families.
- The President has reaffirmed that protecting Americans with preexisting conditions is fundamental to his healthcare agenda.
- President Trump is committed to ending surprise billing so no American is ever blindsided by medical bills for services they never agreed to.
- The President has put forward principles on surprise billing to ensure patients are not taken advantage of and have the information they need to make informed decisions.
- More than two-thirds of Americans worry about unexpected medical bills, according to a 2018 poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation.
PROVIDING AFFORDABLE OPTIONS: By lowering costs, President Trump is making sure every American can afford high quality healthcare.
- Last year, President Trump released a historic blueprint to drive down drug prices.
- Medicare Advantage premiums will drop next year to their lowest level since 2007, a 28 percent decrease since 2017.
- Medicare Part D premiums next year will be their lowest in the last 7 years.
- Prescription drug prices fell in 2018 for the first year in nearly five decades.
- The Food and Drug Administration approved a record number of generic drugs in 2017 and 2018 that will improve competition and drive down prices.
- New generic drug approvals saved consumers $26 billion through the first year and a half of President Trump’s Administration.
- The Trump Administration laid the foundation to start importing certain prescription drugs that are cheaper in other countries.
PUTTING PATIENTS IN CONTROL: President Trump is making sure patients control their own healthcare by empowering them to make informed decisions and giving them more choices.
- The number of Medicare Advantage plans available to our seniors has increased by nearly 1,200 over the last two years.
- President Trump is working to expand Association Health Plans, which make it easier for employers to join together and offer more affordable health coverage to their employees.
- Through Health Reimbursement Arrangements, employers will be able to help their employees pay for the cost of insurance that they select in the individual market.
- The Administration expanded the availability of short-term, limited duration plans, which offer flexible coverage options and can be up to 60 percent cheaper than Obamacare plans.
- President Trump is working to ensure hospitals cannot hide prices for their services, requiring them to publicize more data and put quality and price information into patients’ hands.
- The President signed legislation ending “gag” clauses that prevented pharmacists from providing patients with information about lower cost options.
- President Trump signed legislation ending Obamacare’s individual mandate penalty, which forced many Americans to buy health plans they did not want.
- The Trump Administration is working to provide electronic health records to patients by requiring providers to give patients their data.
ENSURING HIGH QUALITY CARE: President Trump is working to promote innovative solutions and expand treatment options for Americans living with disease.
- President Trump launched an effort to improve kidney health and treatment in America, giving hope to the over 30 million Americans afflicted with kidney disease.
- The Administration has significantly increased funding for opioid and pain research and is supporting research for a vaccine to prevent opioid addiction.
- Drug overdose deaths declined nationally last year for the first time in decades.
- President Trump signed into law $1 billion in increased Alzheimer’s research funding, reflecting his commitment to finding a cure.
- The Trump Administration is working to encourage new, innovative approaches to treating childhood cancer.
- President Trump signed Right to Try legislation to give terminally ill patients the ability to access potentially lifesaving cures.
- The President launched an initiative to eliminate the HIV epidemic in the United States within 10 years.