Second Lady Karen Pence Delivers Remarks in Texas at Military Spouse Economic Empowerment Zone Launch

Austin, Texas - Wednesday, Second Lady Karen Pence delivered remarks to military spouses, business and community leaders, and applauded the efforts underway in Texas to address military spouse unemployment. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Hiring Our Heroes has designated the state of Texas as a Military Spouse Economic Empowerment Zone (MSEEZ).

This designation will establish a statewide network of local and state business leaders, educational institutions, and government officials to create employment opportunities for military spouses. Texas joins Washington, Wisconsin, Virginia, North Carolina, and Georgia as statewide MSEEZs.

“Military spouse employment is an important aspect of a strong and resilient military family,” said Second Lady Karen Pence. “I commend the collaboration between Hiring Our Heroes, the state of Texas, and the public, private, and non-profit sectors to develop workforce solutions for military spouses. Military spouses are well-educated, hardworking, flexible, reliable, and loyal. They are the kind of workers we want in the workforce. Employers who hire military spouses benefit from their tremendous talent and breadth of experience.”

Earlier this year, Mrs. Pence joined Hiring Our Heroes in San Antonio to help celebrate the first anniversary of the city being designated as the nation’s first ever Military Spouse Economic Empowerment Zone. Today’s event highlighted the positive impact MSEEZs are having in the cities of San Antonio and El Paso, which became MSEZZs in February of 2018 and January of 2019.

About Military Spouse Economic Empowerment Zones

Military Spouse Economic Empowerment Zones (MSEEZs) are a nationwide initiative of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes. These zones help foster collaboration between the public and private sector to identify military spouse workforce solutions and establish meaningful employment opportunities.