Storm Damage Home Repair Scams

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich is warning Arizonans to be wary of unsolicited contractors coming to your door and offering help with repairs or cleanup related to recent storms that have impacted our state.

“Storm-chasing scam artists typically strike after major storms and try to take advantage of unsuspecting homeowners coping with damage,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “Arizonans need to think twice before hiring a person who shows up at their door with an offer that's too good to be true.”

Some unsolicited contractors will claim to have extra materials because they are doing work in the neighborhood. The pitch to the homeowner includes a "discounted" price for materials so the contractor won't have to throw materials away.

Eight Tips to Avoid Home Repair Scams:

Do not open your door to someone you do not know. Do not be pressured or hurried into contracting the services of a door-to-door salesperson. Check with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors to make sure the contractor you are considering has a license. Visit https://roc.az.gov/ to find the status of a company’s license and the history of complaints filed against them. Be wary of a contractor that says you need something repaired immediately, especially if you didn't contact them about the issue. Shop around. Ask for written estimates from at least three contractors. Request a list of references and check them before agreeing to hire anyone. Ask for a written contract itemizing all work to be done with associated costs and payment terms. Never pay for the entire job before it has been completed to your satisfaction.

For more consumer protection tips, visit https://www.azag.gov/consumer/door-to-door. If you believe you have been the victim of a home repair scam or any other type of consumer fraud, you can file a consumer complaint by visiting the Attorney General’s website. If you need a complaint form sent to you, you can contact the Attorney General’s Office in Phoenix at (602) 542-5763, in Tucson at (520) 628-6648, or outside the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas at (800) 352-8431.