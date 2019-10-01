Assistant Secretary Denise Natali to Travel to Poland and Ukraine, September 30-October 5

News

Washington, DC - Assistant Secretary Denise Natali of the Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations will travel to Warsaw and Krakow, Poland and Kyiv, Ukraine from September 30-October 5. In Krakow, she will meet with civil society organizations and visit the nearby Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial to discuss the U.S. commitment to the Elie Wiesel Genocide and Atrocities Prevention Act.

In Warsaw, she will deliver opening remarks for the Women, Peace, and Security Panel at the Warsaw Security Forum. In Kyiv, Assistant Secretary Natali will meet with the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, and non-governmental and civil society organizations to discuss veteran reintegration support and the Donbas conflict.