Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale’s Travel to Berlin

Washington, DC - Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale will travel to Berlin September 15 to 16 to participate in the second U.S.-Germany Strategic Dialogue.

In Berlin, Under Secretary Hale will lead a delegation to the U.S.-Germany Strategic Dialogue, at which he will be joined by Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker and U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell. At the Dialogue, they will discuss U.S.-German cooperation to address a wide range of global security challenges. Ambassador Hale will participate in sessions on Transatlantic security, as well as geopolitical and regional challenges.