Trump keeps winning on immigration against all odds

News

Washington, DC - The Supreme Court’s decision late Wednesday allowing the Trump administration to implement its policy making it harder for migrants to qualify for asylum in the U.S. is a victory not just for President Trump, but more importantly for the American people and for the rule of law.

In its decision, which only saw two dissenting justices, the Supreme Court upheld President Trump’s right to require that people fleeing their own country claim asylum in the first safe country they enter.

For example, the new Trump policy states that if migrants say their lives are in danger and they face persecution in Guatemala and flee to Mexico, they have to seek asylum in Mexico – not simply travel through Mexico and then seek asylum in the U.S. They can only seek asylum in the U.S. if Mexico turns down their request.

The high court ruling is a matter of common sense. Asylum is meant for relief for persecution – not for the purpose of picking a country solely because it is more desirable and can provide migrants with better-paying jobs and a higher standard of living.

With this win, President Trump will undoubtedly be able to reduce illegal immigration drastically – something the vast majority of U.S. citizens want.

…

During my 22-year law enforcement career, Trump is the only president I’ve served under who refuses to take “no” for an answer. However daunting the task at hand, he continues to defy all odds as he fights on behalf of the American people.

In April 2017, the U.S. Border Patrol apprehended the fewest number of people crossing the border illegally in 45 years. The drop was predicated upon the belief that if you crossed the border illegally, you would be held in custody pending the outcome of deportation or asylum proceedings.

Why did this happen? Because migrants understood that President Trump was serious about enforcing our immigration laws. He almost singlehandedly was responsible for the biggest drop in illegal immigration to the lowest levels in our recent history.

…

Against all odds, the president keeps winning, and I’m confident that my fellow Americans will look at both the law and the facts and judge president Trump on his record of accomplishments and his obvious deep love for the United States.

Read the full op-ed here.