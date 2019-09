News

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo: "On behalf of the people and the government of the United States of America, I send my best wishes to the people of Andorra as you celebrate Our Lady of Meritxell Day.

"The United States and Andorra share common values, and we look forward to enhancing our partnership through the promotion of human rights, democracy, trade, and education. We are proud to call Andorra our friend."