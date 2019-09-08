Sanctioning of Vast IRGC-QF Petroleum Shipping Network

News

Washington, DC - Wednesday, the United States designated 16 entities and 10 individuals and identified 11 vessels that are part of a large shipping network enabling the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force, a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, to sell illicit oil for the benefit of the brutal Assad regime, Hizballah, and other terrorist actors.

With today’s action, the sanctioned individuals and entities will be denied access to the U.S. financial system and listed online as Specially Designated Global Terrorists. In addition, a freeze will be placed on any U.S. assets. Non-U.S. persons who knowingly provide significant goods, services, or support to the individuals and entities designated today may themselves face sanctions consequences.

These designations highlight the Iranian regime’s use of deceptive tactics to sell its oil. The maritime community must do its diligence to ensure it does not fund Iran-backed terrorism. The United States will continue to work with our allies to deny Iran the resources it uses to fund terrorist proxies and destabilize the Middle East.