Navy prepares for Hurricane Dorian in Hampton Roads

News

Norfolk, Virginia - Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet ordered all U.S. Navy ships and aircraft in the Hampton Roads area to be prepared to transit to safety within 24 hours, if necessary, as a precautionary measure due to the approach of Hurricane Dorian, thereby setting Sortie Condition Bravo.

Vice Adm. Andrew L. Lewis set the sortie condition as a precautionary measure to reduce the risk of significant damage to ships, aircraft and piers during potential high winds and/or seas.

“We will continue to monitor and track the storm to ensure our ships and personnel are prepared,” said Lewis. “If necessary, we will sortie our ships to allow enough time to transit safely out of the path of the storm.”

Some ships will not get underway due to various maintenance availabilities and are taking extra precautions to avoid potential damage. Commanding officers have a number of options when staying in port, depending on the severity of the weather. Some of these options include: adding additional mooring and storm lines, dropping the anchor and disconnecting shore power cables.

Additionally, Rear Adm. Charles W. Rock, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (CNRMA), ordered all installations in the Hampton Roads area to prepare for possible sustained destructive winds of greater than 50 knots within 48 hours, thereby setting Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness (TCCOR) Three (III).

“Our Navy remains prepared and ready to respond to evolving weather conditions, ensuring the safety of our service members and their families, and to protect our military assets and infrastructures,” said Rock. “It is important that our Navy families are informed of all resources available to them and have a plan in the event Hurricane Dorian affects our Region.”

Some preparations on local installations may include: sandbagging, removing hazards and debris from drainage areas, removing large items from waterfront areas, ensuring emergency generators and vehicles are topped off with fuel, and filling and preparing potable water supplies.

“All personnel and their families should also review their Navy Family Accountability and Assessment System [NFAAS] account and review hurricane checklists in the event an evacuation is deemed necessary,” said Rock. “Personnel should also discuss evacuation plans and reporting requirements with their chain of command.”