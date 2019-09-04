San Marino National Day

News

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo: "On behalf of the American people and the government of the United States of America, please accept my best wishes to the people of San Marino as you celebrate the Feast of San Marino and the founding of your great republic. For centuries, San Marino has stood as an example of the spirit of independence.

"We recognize San Marino’s historic importance as the world’s oldest republic and respect your longstanding dedication to democracy and self-governance. The United States counts San Marino as an ally and steadfast friend, and we look forward to continuing our partnership."