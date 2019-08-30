Yuma Mayor invites communities in Arizona, Baja California, California, and Sonora to Fourth Mayors’ Binational Bicycle Ride

News

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma Mayor Douglas J. Nicholls invites residents and their families to join him and 4FrontED leaders in the Fourth Mayors’ Binational Bicycle Ride, set to begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, in the east parking lot of the Yuma Civic Center. The bicyclists will take off on a route through Somerton, Gadsden and San Luis—to experience the beauty and charm of the southwestern Arizona region before finishing in San Luis Rio Colorado (SLRC), Sonora.

Cycled at a leisurely pace in five-mile increments, the family-friendly ride stretches over 25 miles and provides a unique opportunity to experience the binational 4FrontED region. Mayor Nicholls and leaders from 4FrontED founded this event to unite communities and elected officials in a healthy, diverse bike ride. Those wishing to finish the ride in full will cross the U.S.-Mexico border at San Luis Port of Entry I, and are reminded to bring proper documentation for their return to the United States.

SLRC Mayor Santos Gonzalez Yescas will host a finisher’s celebration at a park near San Luis Rio Colorado’s City Hall, with live music, local craft and food vendors, and medals for bicyclists.

“It’s one more way to experience the unique blend of culture, history, and partnership that exists between our communities near the border,” says Yuma Mayor Douglas J. Nicholls. “Not only is Mexico our number one trading partner in Arizona, but Mexico is our neighbor and ally in so many ways. I encourage everyone to spend a day riding through the outdoors and finishing with some great festivities and food just south of the border.”

More information on participation:

Bicyclists of all ages and levels are welcome; those under 18 are to be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

No prior experience necessary. The ride will be guided by area public safety agencies for the public’s safety along the route and in case anyone needs any assistance.

All participants are to bring their own bicycle, helmet, and proper documentation to cross the international border.

Sunscreen and comfortable athletic attire is recommended.

Arrive at the Yuma Civic Center’s parking lot at 7:00 a.m. for registration and to fill out a waiver. Elected officials and leaders will be on site at the parking lot to welcome the crowd and give brief speeches before embarking on the route.

The first 300 people to arrive for the 7 a.m. registration will receive a free, official participant’s t-shirt. A variety of sizes are available. No pre-orders or holds.

Water and snacks will be provided at stops along the route.

Participants may either utilize sponsored public transportation, or coordinate a ride home after the race from the U.S.-Mexico, unless they wish to ride their bicycles back to Yuma.

Some public transportation will be available that day. Bicyclists are to cross the border back into the United States through the San Luis Port of Entry I pedestrian lane.

In the past, many bicyclists arrange for a friend or family member to pick them up at the finish in San Luis Rio Colorado, and then utilize the car lane with their bicycles loaded onto the vehicles.

Mayors and county supervisors from Yuma County, and the Cities of Yuma, Somerton, San Luis, Wellton and San Luis Rio Colorado have led the ride through the megaregion for three years in a row. This fourth year, elected officials and leaders from through the states of Arizona, Baja California, California and Sonora will be engaged.

For any questions on the binational bicycle ride, please contact Intergovernmental Affairs Specialist Lucy Valencia at (928) 373-5016 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . If you are a local business/entity who would like to participate in the event as a sponsor, contact Executive Director of 4FrontED Nazzer Mendez at (928) 373-5013 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..