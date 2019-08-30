Border Patrol Arrests Men Behaving Dangerously

News

San Luis, Arizona - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents encountered two men who were visibly behaving erratically in separate incidents over the weekend; it was later determined that the men were under the influence of methamphetamine.

Saturday morning, Yuma Station agents apprehended a man who illegally crossed into the United States east of the Port of San Luis and was behaving erratically. Emergency medical services assessed the Mexican national before he was taken into Border Patrol custody for immigration violations processing.

While under agent supervision, the subject struck at the light in his cell, ripped up floor matting, and urinated on the door. Records checks indicated the man is an admitted Paisa gang member with an extensive criminal history. He is being charged with property damage in addition to immigration violations.

Sunday morning, agents responded to a report of a man running east from the Levee Road at County 16 ½ St. near the Colorado River. The man, who had a pit bull with him and was wielding a metal pipe with a blade attached to its tip, acted in a threatening manner toward the agents. They deployed an electronic control weapon and were able to safely arrest the man. This subject, who had meth in his possession, would later be determined to be a United States citizen with two extraditable warrants out of Washington for attempting to elude and escaping community custody.. He was turned over to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our agents face a variety of threats while patrolling the border,” said Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony Porvaznik. “However, their experience and training allows them the ability to safely make arrests even when facing attackers under the influence of dangerous narcotics.”

U.S. Border Patrol agents attend the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center as well as other local training courses. At the center, they graduate as trained law enforcement professionals who are certified in a variety of de-escalation and use of force techniques, ensuring situations are handled at an appropriate level of intervention.