Slovakia National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo: "On behalf of the United States, I would like to extend my congratulations and warmest wishes to the government and people of Slovakia as you mark the 75th anniversary of the Slovak National Uprising and celebrate your Constitution Day.

"These two anniversaries demonstrate the longstanding commitment of the Slovak people to the cause of freedom and highlight your nation’s sacrifices in the fight for democracy. During my visit to Bratislava earlier this year, I saw firsthand the dramatic progress Slovakia has made over the last 26 years, and I am proud that our countries are friends, partners, and Allies.

"The United States and Slovakia are bound by a strong commitment to democratic values, a close security partnership, and extensive business, cultural, and people-to-people ties. I look forward to seeing these bonds grow stronger in the years to come."