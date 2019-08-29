“Origins: Mi México Diverso,” 6th Annual Art Exhibition

News

San Luis, Arizona - In observance of Hispanic Heritage Month, the San Luis Library will host “Origins: Mi México Diverso,” their 6th Annual Art Exhibition featuring the artwork of local artists, from September 12th through October 18th, 2019.

The public is invited to a grand opening ceremony at 1075 N 6th Avenue on Thursday, September 12th, at 5:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. There is no charge to attend.



“Origins: Mi México Diverso” is a collaboration of Arizona Western College, Museo Regional de San Luis, Rio Colorado, Sonora, Mexican Consulate and the San Luis Library. For more information, call (928) 627-8344.