President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate Individual to a Key Administration Post

Washington, DC - Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individual to a key position in his Administration:

Eugene Scalia of Virginia, to be Secretary of Labor.

Mr. Scalia, a partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, is a renowned labor, employment, and regulatory lawyer. He has previously held several positions in the Federal Government. In the mid-to-late 1980s, he was a speechwriter to Secretary of Education William J. Bennett. From 1992 to 1993, Mr. Scalia served as a Special Assistant to Attorney General William P. Barr. In 2001, Mr. Scalia joined the Department of Labor as Solicitor of Labor, the Department’s principal legal officer with responsibility of a broad range of regulatory and enforcement matters. Mr. Scalia is a senior fellow of the Administrative Conference of the United States, a Federal agency that makes recommendations to Congress and the Executive branch on ways to improve agency procedures. He has served as a lecturer in labor and employment law at the University of Chicago Law School and as an adjunct professor at the University of the District of Columbia David A. Clarke School of Law. Mr. Scalia received his undergraduate degree, with distinction, from the University of Virginia and his law degree from the University of Chicago Law School, graduating cum laude and serving as editor-in-chief of the University of Chicago Law Review.