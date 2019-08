News

Wellton, Arizona - Need help preparing for the Citizenship exam? The Wellton Library hosts citizenship practice sessions every Thursday at 1:00 p.m. Review test subjects, learn interview tips, and more!

There is no charge to attend.



Please note, these classes are conducted primarily in Spanish.



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.