Uruguay’s National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo: "On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Uruguay on the 194th anniversary of your independence on August 25.

"The United States and Uruguay enjoy a close and enduring relationship. We look forward to expanding our cooperation to advance democracy, security, and economic prosperity for both our countries and in the region. In the years to come, the link between our nations will only grow stronger as we work together to promote these shared ideals.

"As the people of Uruguay celebrate this anniversary, the United States reaffirms its commitment to our long-lasting partnership and close friendship."