Secretary of State Pompeo’s Call with Guatemalan President-elect Alejandro Giammattei

Washington, DC - Secretary Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Guatemalan President-elect Alejandro Giammattei to congratulate him on his victory in the August 11 election.

The Secretary commended the people of Guatemala for a successful free, fair, and transparent election and reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to working with the new Giammattei administration. The Secretary underscored our deep, historic relationship with Guatemala and recognized our close partnership in addressing illegal migration.